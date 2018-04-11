Israel planned to refuse Dublin’s Lord Mayor entry to country

Israeli officials had planned to refuse Lord Mayor of Dublin Mícheál MacDonncha entry into the country to speak at a conference, due to his support for the boycott of Israeli goods and services.

However, a “mishap” between officials at the Ministry of Strategic Affairs and border officers, over the spelling of Mr MacDonncha’s name, meant he was allowed to enter the country through Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

“He was planned to be refused entry, there appears to have been a mishap” a spokesman for the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs, who are responsible for diplomacy, told The Irish Times.

“It’s unclear how it happened” the spokesman said, as the spelling provided to border officials was taken from the Dublin City Council’s website.

The decision to plan to refuse Mr MacDonncha entry into the country was due to his “ongoing, active, and prominent” support for the campaign to boycott Israeli services and goods, the spokesman said.

The Sinn Féin politician’s support for the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, was also a factor in the decision.

Mr Mac Donncha travelled to Ramallah, a city in the West Bank, on the invitation of the Palestinian Authority, to attend a conference held on the status of the city of Jerusalem.

Spelling error

Speaking this morning on Newstalk Breakfast, he said “the Israeli strategic affairs minister did allow me in. He said the problem was someone spelling my name wrong.”

The Lord Mayor said he brought a message of support from Dublin for the need for inclusivity, a negotiated settlement and dialogue.

The timing of the conference on the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement was also apt, he said.

Rejecting criticism that he should be focusing on the housing crisis in Dublin rather than travelling to Palestine, Mr MacDonncha said the visit was for only three days and that Ardmhéara had traditionally made occasional international visits.

Mr MacDonncha said he had accepted the invitation because Dublin City Council supports the people of Palestine and was critical of Israel.

Recent events in Gaza with the shooting of protesters by Israeli soldiers were reminiscent of Bloody Sunday in Derry, but on a larger scale, he said.

The move by the Israeli government to declare Jerusalem the capital of the State of Israel was a backward step in the peace process, he added.

Last year the United States also recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a move that sparked protests among Palestinians. “It’s very difficult to see hope of a peace deal,” Mr Mac Donncha said.

Speaking before travelling on the visit, Mr Mac Donncha said he was attending the conference “to acknowledge that East Jerusalem is the designated capital of Palestine under the two-state solution, recognised by the international community,” which he said was “forcibly prevented from being implemented by successive Israeli governments.”

Martin O’Quigley, spokesman for the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said Mr Mac Donncha was a “strong supporter” of the group, but he was “surprised” at Israeli officials’ attempts to prevent him entering the country.