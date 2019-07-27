Is the heat keeping you up at night? Relief is on the way

Most of Ireland should enjoy mainly dry, sunny weather over the weekend, and more comfortable sleeps as night-time temperatures start dipping again, forecasters have said.

The only “fly in the ointment” is a frontal zone lingering over Britain, which is edging closer to north-east Ulster, where it is expected to deliver some rain later on Saturday and possibly into Sunday, said Met Éireann’s Liz Walsh.

“Other than that, it’s not too bad,” she said.

“We can expect lots of pretty dry and benign weather over this weekend, with sunny spells and some isolated showers.”

Passing showers are most likely on Saturday afternoon, with daytime temperatures expected to be between 18 and 21 degrees.

In the north and east there will high, hazy cloud, but further south and west in the country should see more “fluffy, cumulus cloud, so more intensity of sunshine”.

Sunday should be a little less warm with predicted temperatures of between 17 and 21 degrees.

Sunny spells

Cloud and sunny spells should continue, again with some isolated showers, and the “dull, damp conditions” persisting in north Ulster.

By early next week, those weather fortunes might flip, as a low pressure is coming up from the south, threatening rain by Monday evening, moving up through the country.

A “pretty showery” Tuesday is in store, with the chance of some heavy and thundery downpours.

But in Connacht and Donegal, the sodden conditions should clear out by Tuesday evening, ushering in “some nice sunshine there”.

Ms Walsh said night time temperatures are returning to normal, down to 12 degrees from 15 degrees.

“That three degrees dip will make a difference to people’s sleeping patterns, I think,” she said.

“We have had some quite uncomfortable nights in the last week.

“But temperatures are getting a bit lower at night, making it more comfortable to sleep.”