Irishman with links to Kinahans jailed for three years in UK

An Irishman linked to the Kinahan crime cartel has been jailed for three years in England for possession of a stun gun.

Thomas Kavanagh (51) who lives on Sutton Road, Mile Oak Tamwoth in England was arrested at Birmingham Airport by officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) in January as part of a wider investigation into money laundering, drugs and firearms supply in Britain and Ireland.

During a search of his home on a stun gun, disguised as a torch, was recovered. The weapon is illegal to own or possess in the UK.

He was then was charged with offences under Section 5 of the Firearms Act and was found guilty in July following a two day trial at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

Kavanagh, who is from Dublin but has lived in the UK for 15 years, told officers the stun gun had been brought by one of his sons during a school trip and that he had later confiscated it. He was described in court in July as as a prestige car dealer.

Peter Bellis, lead investigator for the NCA, said: “These types of weapons are extremely dangerous and can cause serious injury or death. This is why they are prohibited in the UK. Our wider investigation into money laundering, drugs and firearms supply continues.”