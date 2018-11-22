Irishman dies after being punched outside bar in New York

A young Irishman who died after allegedly being punched outside a bar in New York, was from Co Longford.

The 21-year-old victim, who is from the Drumlish area of the county, was allegedly assaulted outside the Gaslight Bar at 4317 Queens Boulevard shortly before 4am.

According to local reports, police arrived on the scene shortly afterwards where the found the young man on lying on the ground. He was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police officials have not yet released the man’s identity. He is understood to have been working in New York at the time of the alleged assault.

Previously, he had played for his local GAA club Fr Manning Gaels. Local Councillor Martin Mulleady expressed his shock at the news and said the man was well respected in the area.

“I knew him very well. He was very well got and comes from a highly respected local family,” he said.

“It’s awful, awful news to get and my heart goes out to his family at this time.”

The New York Post reported that the man and a second man had been arguing outside the bar.

It said police have reported that when the suspect punched the victim in the head, the man fell to the ground and suffered a cardiac arrest. First responders rushed the man to the nearby Elmhurst Hospital Center, but he could not be saved.The post also reported that the attacker fled the scene.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is providing consular assistance to the family of a man who died in New York.