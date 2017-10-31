Irishman Conor David Dunne (43) found dead in Bahrain canal

Police in Bahrain are investigating the death of an Irishman who was found dead on Saturday in a canal in the small Gulf island state.

The body of Conor David Dunne (43) was retrieved from a canal on the Amwaj Island of Bahrain by police on Saturday. He had been missing for the past week.

A spokeswoman for the Bahrain police service said an investigation into the incident was underway, and more would be known about what led to the man’s death “in the coming days”.

A spokesman from the Irish honorary consulate in Bahrain confirmed the man found dead was identified as Conor David Dunne.

“Police are investigating if there is foul play involved or not” a spokesman from the consulate office said.

The local consulate is liaising with the nearest main Irish embassy in Saudi Arabia in relation to the case.

On Saturday the Interior Ministry of Bahrain confirmed the “body of a foreigner” had been found by authorities.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case, and a spokesman said the man’s family has been contacted and the “Department is providing consular assistance” on the case.

The man was working for a building contractor firm, according to a local news outlet Gulf Daily News.

The body was taken to Salmaniya Medical Complex, which is near the Muharraq island in Bahrain, close to where the body was found.

The body was later identified as that of the Irishman Conor David Dunne.