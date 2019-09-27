Irishman (30s) drowns while on walking trip in Spain

An Irishman has died in what is being seen as a tragic accident in Spain.

The man who was in his 30s was walking the Santiago de Compostela pilgrim route in northern Spain at the time.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “aware of the case and providing consular assistance”.

It is understood the man had completed a day’s walking with friends on Thursday when he decided to go for a swim, and a sandy bank collapsed.

The man was dragged from the water but was discovered to be unresponsive and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead a short time later and his body was taken to a nearby hospital for a postmortem.