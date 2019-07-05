Irish woman who joined Islamic State denies training young girls as fighters

Lisa Smith, the Irish woman who joined Islamic State, has said she was never involved in fighting and has denied training nine to 12 year-old-girls to use weapons.

The Dundalk woman, who served in the Army and Air Corps before converting to Islam and travelling to Syria about four years ago, has said she never picked up a gun during her time in Syria and was not allowed to fight. She said she wanted “an actual caliphate, as in a Muslim country” but that she did not want “a brutality group”.

“Even if I wanted to go fighting, I tried to go fighting, they wouldn’t let me,” Ms Smith said in a BBC interview published on Friday. She said she never picked up a gun because she had to care for her daughter. “I’m not a terrorist, I’m not out to kill anyone.”

Ms Smith said there was “a lot of brutality” under the Islamic State, also known as Isis, but refused to comment on the murder, rape and enslavement of Yazida women. “I don’t know who’s telling the truth and who’s lying. I’m not saying you might be lying, I’m saying I don’t know. I actually have to hear the truth on both sides and then I can make a decision.”

Asked whether she had trained nine to 12 year old girls in how to handle weapons, Ms Smith said it was “so not true”. “Bring these girls to my face, when we all sit here and they can see my face and we’ll speak and we will see the truth.”

Not many people in Syria had known she had a military background, she said, adding that she had intentions of hurting anyone.

“If you asked me am I going to hurt anyone? No. Have I any intentions to do anything? No. I’m just interested in trying to bring my daughter up and get her educated. I don’t even think I’m radicalised.

“All I know is I just came to an Islamic State and I failed. So, at the beginning I didn’t come to kill any one and when I was there I didn’t kill anyone and when I go home I’m not going to kill anyone. I just think I’m the same.”

Ms Smith, from Dundalk, Co Louth, is currently being held in the Al-Hawl displacement camp in Syria for the wives and children of Islamic State fighters. She moved to Syria, via Tunisia, in 2015 shortly after leaving the Air Corps where she worked as a flight attendant on the Government jet and as a driver to senior officers. She had also previously served with the Army as part of the 27th Infantry Battalion. Ms Smith has said that while she was in Syria she married a British man name Sajid Aslam who was killed a few months ago.

The Irish Government has indicated that Ms Smith and her daughter will be allowed to return home and that it is currently examining ways to get them out of Syria. Once back in Ireland she is likely to face a security assessment and ongoing surveillance in light of her suspected sympathies with the terrorist organisation. Gardaí will also assess if she has committed any offence that could be prosecuted in Ireland, such as giving financial support to Islamic State.