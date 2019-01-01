Irish woman who battled Dutch medical system dies

An Irish woman who was a “formidable warrior” for transparency in hospital care after she was left with terminal cervical cancer arising out of medical negligence in Holland has died. She was 58.

Adrienne Cullen, who grew up in Limerick, successfully took on the Dutch health system and campaigned for a no gagging clause policy in medical facilities right across Europe.

She died on Monday at the Netherlands Cancer Institute. Ms Cullen was conferred with an honorary doctorate in Laws at University College Cork last month.

Her husband Peter Cluskey issued a statement about her death via Twitter. He said his partner was “appallingly treated” and it had “made her a formidable warrior.”

He thanked all those who had been loyal and generous to Adrienne, particularly the staff of her former Alma Mater, UCC, where she was warmly received at an ceremony on December 10th. He said his wife had a “special steel” and had made a huge difference.

Professor Padraig G O’Se of UCC said Ms Cullen was “a beautiful resilient and compassionate person.” An obituary appeared on Dutch media which stated that: “staying silent was not an option for Adrienne Cullen.”

The respected journalist settled a legal action with a Dutch hospital after it lost scans that showed she had cervical cancer.

Tests

She first underwent tests in the Netherlands in 2011 after becoming ill. However, she was assured she was healthy.

In 2013, a review of old pathology results found that a test for cancerous tissue which Ms Cullen’s had conducted two years previously had, in fact, been positive. By 2015 tests showed her cancer had spread and, as a result of delays, was terminal.

An independent medical consultant, agreed on by both sides, concluded if the test result had not been lost, she would have had a 95 per cent to 98 per cent chance of being cured.

Last month in Cork Ms Cullen said she empathised with those impacted by the cervical check scandal in Ireland. She said women such as Emma Mhic Mhathúna had had much of their lives stolen from them.

“They have been robbed of being able to see their children’s birthdays. They have been robbed of Christmas photos, of having family holidays. Of seeing their children grow up. We have all lost so many things like that. Peter (her husband) beside me here is losing me.

“The big difference between (Vicky Phelan and Emma Mhic Mhathúna) and me is that I don’t have children. The horror of being a parent is the idea that you have to leave your children behind you and not know what is going to happen to them . . . Money doesn’t compensate them for losing their parents.”

The University Medical Centre Utrecht (UMCU) board offered a settlement of about €500,000 on the condition that Ms Cullen stay silent about what happened to her, a common provision of medical negligence settlements in the Netherlands.

Gagging

She and her husband fought this gagging order and eventually the hospital agreed to drop it.

The hospital settled with Ms Cullen and her husband for €545,000, the highest medical negligence award in the country.

Prior to her death Ms Cullen insisted gagging clauses at medical facilities must be banned because they are another injury inflicted on the patient following the traumatic news that their lives are set to end prematurely.

She also spoke of her belief that gagging clauses continue to perpetuate a culture of silence which allows medical negligence cases continue unchecked.

“There has to be an absolute ban in the EU on using confidentiality clauses which are gagging clauses in contracts between patients and their hospitals because they do not belong there.”

Ms Cullen convinced the hospital that they had not abided by any of the international norms for what is known as Open Disclosure After Serious Harm. The Open Disclosure protocols that have since been put in place in UMCU are already being adopted by Holland’s seven other teaching hospitals.

Her book, ‘Deny, Dismiss, Dehumanize : What Happened When I went to Hospital’ will be published in the coming months.

Ms Cullen was a journalist, author and an English language editor. Her book ‘Thursday’s Child : The Romanian Adoptions story’ chronicled the orphanages of post Ceausescu Romania and was a best-seller.

On December 11th she wrote in The Irish Times about her experiences. She said people like her are always told that it is a “once off.”

Ms Cullen was the youngest of three daughters. Her father Sean was a co-founder of the pharmaceutical distribution firm, APD. She went to Laurel Hill secondary school in Limerick and later to UCC where she graduated with a degree in Sociology and Philosophy.