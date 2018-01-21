Irish woman killed in fall from balcony in Thailand

A young Irish woman has been killed following a fall from a balcony at a resort in Thailand.

She has been named locally as Louise Furey from Glenties in Co Donegal and had only arrived in the country on Wednesday last on holiday with her long-term boyfriend Sam Bulmer.

Ms Furey (27) was based in Guernsey on the Channel Islands where she worked with children’s services. Just a few days ago she posted a picture of herself and Mr Bulmer relaxing at their resort Replay Residence & Pool Villa, Koh Samui in Thailand.

Her last Facebook post shows a picture of herself and Mr Bulmer having a drink beside the beach and reads “Long flight . . . relaxation time.”

A full investigation has been launched by local police into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ms Furey’s father Patsy, a well-known Donegal GAA fan, died less than two years ago following an illness. Her mother Breege is a school teacher in the Scoil Mhuire National School in the town.

Ms Furey has one brother Daniel and three sisters, Celine, Annie and Rosaleen.

Daniel and another sister are understood to have travelled to Thailand to make arrangements for the return of their sister’s remains.

Louise was born and grew up on the Ard Patrick estate in Glenties. Chairman of the Glenties Community Group Brian Carr said the entire town is numb following news of the untimely death.

“Louise moved to Guernsey a few years ago, but was a frequent visitor home. You would see herself and her close school friends catching up what had happened since they last met. There was about five or six of them in a very close gang of friends, of which some are also away from home.

“Louise went on what would be called the trip of a lifetime just last Wednesday with her boyfriend Sam to Thailand, unfortunately, a holiday that had such a tragic ending.

“The town is numb and in total shock with such terrible news. Our thoughts and prayers are with Louise’s family at this time,” he said.