Irish woman dies in suspected murder-suicide in US

An Irish woman has died in a suspected murder-suicide incident in the US city of Reno in Nevada.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is providing consular assistance to the Irish family of the woman who died along with three others.

The woman is being reported as being originally from Co Kerry.

Reno police discovered the bodies of the couple and their two teenage boys on Wednesday morning.

The police were alerted by neighbours who stated that they had not seen the family in days.

Officers say the weapon and cause of death are unknown at this time. Identities of the people involved are being withheld pending confirmation by the local medical examiner’s office.

The City of Reno police said: “On March 4th, 2020 at approximately 1104 hours, Reno Police Officers responded to the 10000 blk of Canyon Country Ct, on a report of a deceased subject.

“Subsequent investigation revealed three other deceased subjects within the residence that are believed to be members of the same family who reside there. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.”

The two teenage boys were pupils at Damonte Ranch High School in Nevada.

School principal Darvel Bell said: “Two of our students died following a domestic situation in their home. Reno Police are investigating the case, and because this is an active investigation, I am not able to share any more details with you now.

“Our counsellors, district level crisis team, and community partners will be on our campus tomorrow and will be providing any resources our students and staff members require.

“They will stay with us for as long as we need them. Counselling and emotional support of staff and students will be our top priority.”