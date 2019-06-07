Irish woman among 17 killed in bus crash in Dubai

An Irish woman is among 17 people who died in a bus crash in Dubai.

The bus from Oman crashed into a warning sign coming off a major highway in Dubai, killing 17 of the passengers on board , authorities said.

At least 12 Indian nationals were also among the dead, Indian consular officials said.

The bus drove straight into a low-clearance sign in Dubai’s Rashidiya neighbourhood, smashing through the driver’s side of the bus.

The sign hangs over a car-only off-ramp of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route. It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.

Dubai police said the dead included different nationalities. At least three others were injured in the crash.

“Sometimes a minor error or negligence during driving leads to serious consequences,” police said on Twitter, without elaborating on the cause of the crash.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed one Irish national, a woman, had died and consular assistance was being provided to the family.