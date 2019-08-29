Irish woman (69) dies on beach in Malaga

A 69-year-old Irish woman has died after she was recovered from the water at a beach in Malaga in Spain on Wednesday.

It is understood the woman who was on holiday at Las Gaviotas beach in Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol, suffered a heart attack around midday, while swimming.

She was immediately taken from the water but medical teams were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police in Malaga police confirmed they had launched an investigation into the death of the Irish tourist while on the beach in Benalmadena.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it has not been contacted but “stands ready” to offer consular assistance if requested.

Las Gaviotas is a popular holiday destination on Spain’s south coast located less than 5km from Torremolinos and around 25km from Malaga.