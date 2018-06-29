Irish Water warns of hose pipe bans as prolonged drought set to continue

Irish Water has warned that it will impose a hose pipe ban and that Ireland is experiencing a drought comparable only to 1976.

General manager Eamon Gallen has said the utility is considering implementing Section 56 of the Water Supply Act 2007 for the first time.

The act allows for a hose pipe ban and for on the spot fines of €125 for those caught flouting the ban.

Eamon Gallen told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland Irish Water has never had to implement Section 56 before.

“However, if the draught is prolonged water restrictions could become unavoidable if demand doesn’t drop,” he said.

“Water is all joined up. If you save here then it benefits everybody else in the system. Irish Water has never used Section 56 - we’re heading into a situation now where all options have to be considered.”

Irish Water has identified 100 water schemes across the country at risk from drought.

The problem is most acute in the greater Dublin area where there is the greatest demand for water. Irish Water has already warned that it is now drawing supplies from treated water storage and that option can only be maintained for a limited period of time.

There has been a prolonged drought on the east coast since the beginning of May. The station at Dublin Airport recorded just 19.1mms of rain in May, less than a third of the normal amount and to date there has been just 4.8mms of rain in Dublin for the entire month of June. The monthly average is 66.7mms. Casement Aerodrome on the southside of Dublin recorded just 16.8mms of rain in May, its driest May since 1991.

There is no end in sight for the drought. There is a possibility of thundery rain in the Munster region on Sunday, but amounts will be small. The rest of the country will stay dry.

“For anybody looking for rain, there is not going to be large quantities,” Met Éireann forecaster Joan Blackburn said. She added that the rest of the country will see “little or no rain” over the weekend.

There is some rain forecast for the southern half of the country, most notably Munster, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but the quantities will be small and temperatures will remain high - though not in the 30s as it has been this week.

“The indication at the moment is that any rain will fall will be light rain. The weather has settled into this spell,” she said.

Ms Blackburn said that the longer term forecast towards the end of next week is more uncertain but the models are suggesting a similar pattern and that all rainfall will be light and localised.