Irish Water warns ‘nightmare scenario’ if no big rainfall in autumn

Irish Water has warned if there is not significant rainfall in the autumn there will be “a nightmare scenario later this year”.

“We need sustained rain. Unless there is torrential rain we’re looking at a very dry autumn,” Irish Water managing director Jerry Grant said on Tuesday.

Water consumption levels in the greater Dublin area peaked last week at a record 615 million litres a day.

While they have fallen back to 575 million litres a day following recent appeals and the hosepipe ban that came into force on Monday, the level remains significantly above the expected consumption of about 565 million litres a day.

Recharging ground water supplies would take a long time even when it started to rain, Mr Grant explained as the first 300ml to 400ml will be soaked up by the ground and plants.

“We’re hoping that people will manage the supply,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Grant said the hosepipe ban would be extended to counties Laois, Kilkenny, parts of Limerick, and east and west Galway while in Athlone there is a production problem.

He said this also meant restrictions were likely to go on “right into September”.

Mr Grant said Irish Water staff, working along with Kerry County Council, have “only just” stabilised a burst water main in Killarney “after 48 hours of really hard work.”

He said the company is coping with 1,000 burst pipes every month because of the problem is asbestos pipes laid in the 1960s.

“When they fail, they fail dramatically,” he said.

Replacing these pipes is “hugely expensive work” with “hugely disruptive effects” he added, but they are necessary to protect property and lives.

Mr Grant said the utility would invest €650 million this year in replacement pipes with a further €8.8billion earmarked under the National Development Programme, which is the highest investment in the world.

However, he said, Ireland still remained 20 years behind the UK in terms of investment in water infrastructure.