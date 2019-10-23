Irish Water to meet HSE as Dublin boil water notice remains in place

Representatives of Irish Water and the HSE will review the situation affecting drinking water for some 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area at a meeting at 11am on Wednesday morning.

According to Irish Water the initial problem which compromised the disinfectant process at a water treatment plant in Leixlip, Co Kildare has been repaired. However the utility said untreated water probably remained in some 20 per cent of supplies in south, west and north Dublin as well as parts of Co Kildare and Co Meath.

Irish Water warned there may be “residual” untreated water in the network for several days, as treated water flushes the system. Boil water notices remain in place and it is understood that the duration of such notices is one of the issues to be discussed at this morning’s meeting.

On Tuesday Irish Water issued its largest ever boil water notice alongside a detailed map showing road by road the properties affected. The danger of infection includes cryptosporidium poisoning which can severely impact health, particularly among those with vulnerable health issues.

A spokeswoman said the boil notice is likely to be in place for a number of days and Irish Water will be continually testing the the supply and liaising with the HSE throughout the process. Once the HSE is satisfied with the water quality, the notice will be lifted.

The spokesman said more information will be released throughout the day as it becomes available.

Meanwhile Dublin City Councillor and MEP Ciarán Cuffe has called on Irish Water to show what steps it is taking to ensure that such incidents “can not happen again”.

He said it was accepted that the water supply network was suffering from decades of under investment, but the utility needed to reassure consumers that their taxes were being used wisely in refurbishing the network and that the utility had a plan to prevent further release of untreated water.

Irish Water said water must be boiled for drinking; drinks made with water; preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating; brushing of teeth and making ice cubes.

It said caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

For the preparation of infant feeds with water, it advises the use of water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Water that has been re-boiled several times should not be used.

It has advised caution if using bottled water for preparing baby food as some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre.

It also said it was contacting all registered vulnerable customers who are affected by this boil water notice to advise them.

It has asked anyone with queries to contact Irish Water directly on its customer care helpline (1850 278 278) and or check its website (water.ie) for updates.

The company has advised that water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.