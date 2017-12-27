Irish Water refund donations to homeless charities reach €675,000

Donations of Irish Water refunds to homeless charities has reached €675,000.

The Refund Project was set up on behalf of the Simon Community, the Peter McVerry Trust and Focus Ireland. Refunds for those who have paid their water charges have been arriving at households since last month.

The Refund Project said most of the donations have been happening through its online platform, refundproject.ie.

Over €100,000 was raised in recent days after Kieran Mulvey, chairman of the Refund Project oversight group, renewed appeals for donations.

National crisis

“This is a national crisis in every sense of the word. Every donation small or large will greatly assist the advancement of homeless projects being developed by the three charities,” Mr Mulvey said.

“Each donation is also an expression of support and solidarity for those thousands of disadvantaged people who don’t have a place to call home this Christmas.”

Irish Water said almost 90 per cent of refunds will be issued by the end of the year. Cheques are being issued to the account holder to their last known address. Customers can check how much they will receive and when they will receive their refund by logging on to the Irish Water checker at water.ie/refunds.