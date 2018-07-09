Irish Water discusses new restrictions as drought continues

Irish Water’s senior management will meet this morning to assess the ongoing drought despite expectations of “scattered showers” crossing Ireland by the end of the week.

Reports on water usage from the utility’s Northwest, Southern and Eastern and Midlands regions will be used to assess the possible need for further restrictions following the all-areas hosepipe ban.

Already Irish Water has restrictions in place in a number of towns, with 8,000 consumers in Athlone, Co Westmeath, on reduced pressure overnight. A similar situation is affecting Portlaoise, with 5,000 people experiencing reduced pressure. There are also concerns about the supply in Galway city and coastal areas as day-trippers flocked to the seaside over the weekend.

In recent days Met Éireann said soil moisture levels were so low that a week of sustained rainfall would be necessary before the lakes and rivers start to recover from the drought. The latest forecast is for “scattered showers” from Wednesday onwards, but temperatures will remain in the low 20s over the weekend.

The State’s high dependency on ground water supplies are particularly vulnerable to drought, according to Irish Water. Senior management will assess the three regional reports at a meeting this morning, and “issue a statement if there is any change”.

On Saturday Irish Water said the possibility of no rain falling in the near future could lead to further restrictions, such as night-time pressure reductions being extended to the commercial sector. If these measures prove insufficient, Irish Water would have to consider wider reductions in water pressure, and a ban on all non-essential usage, including window washing and watering sports pitches.

Irish Water’s helpline had received fewer than 40 reports of people breaking the domestic hosepipe ban last Thursday, the evening before the Dublin ban was extended to all areas. Further analysis of the reports will be available over coming days.

Defying the ban can attract a fine of up to €125, but the majority of calls have been from people seeking clarification or advice on restrictions and outages, Irish Water said. A spokesperson said people could see the effects of the water shortage in the burnt grass and most people were behaving responsibly.

In Northern Ireland the authorities have “strongly advised” the public to adhere to the ban “as ignoring it will only cause further strain on resources and could lead to interruptions to supply”.

The company’s CEO Sara Venning said, “we have maximised our water production and need customers’ help to reduce demand. We are asking customers to take heed of the hose pipe ban and stop non-essential water use - using hoses and sprinklers is causing demand to exceed the capacity to supply.”