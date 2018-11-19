Irish tourist found dead in Copenhagen Harbour

Police in Copenhagan have recovered the body of an Irish tourist from the city’s harbour.

The police said the man’s body was taken from the water and brought to hospital. They are working to determine how he died.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it does not comment on individual cases. However it is providing consular assistance to the family of an individual in the Danish capital.

The man was recovered at Havnegade, a waterfront area in the centre of the city.

Thousands of Irish fans have arrived in the capital ahead of a Republic of Ireland vs Denmark soccer match in Aarhus tonight.