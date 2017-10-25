Irish toddler drowns in swimming pool at Maldives resort

An Irish toddler has died in a swimming pool accident at a holiday resort in the Maldives.

Eighteen-month-old Max Musgrave drowned in a pool attached to a villa at the Huvafen Fushi resort.

He was on a family holiday on a private island in the Indian Ocean country with his parents Trevor and Tara Musgrave.

It is understood the child wandered off and was missing for a short period before being found in a private pool by hotel staff on Monday evening.

Max was the youngest of three children.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware of the incident and is offering assistance to the Musgrave family.

Trevor Musgrave, who operates a luxury car dealership in Dublin, lives with his wife Tara on the grounds of the K Club in Kildare.

Max is the second Irish person to die in the Maldives this month.

On Monday of last week Andrew Roddy (30) from Dublin, was on his honeymoon with wife Gill Campion when he drowned while swimming in the ocean.