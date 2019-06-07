Irish teacher (27) among 17 killed in bus crash in Dubai

A 27-year-old Irish teacher, Fiona Geraghty, is among 17 people who died in a bus crash in Dubai.

The bus from Oman crashed into a warning sign coming off a major highway in Dubai, killing 17 of the passengers on board , authorities said.

At least 12 Indian nationals were also among the dead, Indian consular officials said.

The bus drove straight into a low-clearance sign in Dubai’s Rashidiya neighbourhood, smashing through the driver’s side of the bus.

The sign hangs over a car-only off-ramp of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route. It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed one Irish national, a woman, had died and consular assistance was being provided to the family.

It is understood the woman was on career break but had taught in a school in Balbriggen, Co Dublin. Her partner , a man aged in his late 20s from Co Longford, was also injured in the crash. The young woman is believed to be from Dublin.

The man is originally from Lanesboro, a small town located on the Longford border with Co Roscommon.

The young man, who moved to Dubai around two years ago, is in a stable condition in hospital. His parents are travelling over to the Middle East currently, according to local sources. A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said they are aware of the man’s case and are providing consular assistance.

The Irish couple had travelled back to Ireland for a social occasion recently, before returning to the United Arab Emirates, one source said.

Dubai police said the dead included different nationalities, with several others injured.

“Sometimes a minor error or negligence during driving leads to serious consequences,” police said on Twitter, without elaborating on the cause of the crash.