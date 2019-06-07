Irish teacher (27) among 17 killed in bus crash in Dubai
Co Longford partner of Fiona Geraghty also injured but in stable condition in hospital
This image released by Dubai Police shows the aftermath of a bus crash on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.. Photograph: Dubai Police HQ via AP
A 27-year-old Irish teacher, Fiona Geraghty, is among 17 people who died in a bus crash in Dubai.
The bus from Oman crashed into a warning sign coming off a major highway in Dubai, killing 17 of the passengers on board , authorities said.
At least 12 Indian nationals were also among the dead, Indian consular officials said.
The bus drove straight into a low-clearance sign in Dubai’s Rashidiya neighbourhood, smashing through the driver’s side of the bus.
The sign hangs over a car-only off-ramp of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route. It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed one Irish national, a woman, had died and consular assistance was being provided to the family.
It is understood the woman was on career break but had taught in a school in Balbriggen, Co Dublin. Her partner , a man aged in his late 20s from Co Longford, was also injured in the crash. The young woman is believed to be from Dublin.
The man is originally from Lanesboro, a small town located on the Longford border with Co Roscommon.
The young man, who moved to Dubai around two years ago, is in a stable condition in hospital. His parents are travelling over to the Middle East currently, according to local sources. A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said they are aware of the man’s case and are providing consular assistance.
The Irish couple had travelled back to Ireland for a social occasion recently, before returning to the United Arab Emirates, one source said.
Dubai police said the dead included different nationalities, with several others injured.
“Sometimes a minor error or negligence during driving leads to serious consequences,” police said on Twitter, without elaborating on the cause of the crash.