Irish student (21) killed in road collision while on US exchange trip
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim’s family
Mark Sands was in the US on an exchange trip when he died following a road collision. Photograph: GoFundMe
A 21-year-old Irish student has been killed following a road collision in the US.
Mark Sands, originally from Blackrock, Co Louth, was hit by a car in the early hours of Friday morning.
The third-year UCD student was on an exchange trip in Austin, Texas. He was in a critical condition following emergency brain surgery. He died on Monday morning.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with expenses and has raised more than $24,370 (€21, 341).
Mr Sands had travelled to the US to take part in the Iron Spikes organisation at the University of Texas. Iron Spikes is a philanthropic organisation for young men.
A post on RIP.ie reads: “Mark Sands ...left this world gently and peacefully surrounded by his loving and heartbroken parents, Paddy and Ruth and sisters Laura and Aoife.”