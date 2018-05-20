Irish Rail warns of Greystones to Dalkey service disruption

Irish Rail has said there will be ongoing service disruption this week between Greystones, Co Wicklow, and Dalkey in Dublin as a result of a fire damaging signalling equipment.

The company apologised for the blaze on Friday night in a signalling relay room in Bray which was responsible for services between Greystones and Dalkey being suspended over the weekend.

Irish Rail said services would not operate between Greystones and Bray from Monday to Friday but that there would be limited bus transfers between the stations for Dart customers.

It said there would be bus transfers between Greystones and Bray-Dún Laoghaire-Connolly station for passengers travelling on the Rosslare Europort to Connolly station route.

Reduced capacity

A reduced service will operate from Bray to Dalkey during morning peak time and from Dalkey to Bray during the evening peak, operating every 30 minutes and with reduced capacity. Irish Rail said the journey time from Bray to Dalkey is 30 minutes.

An hourly service in each direction between Bray and Dalkey will operate during off-peak times during the day. After the evening peak, services will be suspended between Dalkey and Bray to allow repair works to continue.

Irish Rail said the schedule may also have to be changed at the weekend “dependant on progress in repair works”.

The company said Dublin Bus would accept rail tickets at all times for journeys to and from areas south of Dalkey.

“Iarnród Éireann apologises for the inconvenience caused by the damage and necessary repair works,” it said.