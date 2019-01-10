Irish Rail set to get NTA approval for €100m worth of rail carriages

Irish Rail, which saw record passenger numbers last year, is expected to get approval from the National Transport Authority (NTA) shortly for the purchase of €100 million worth of new rail carriages.

However, the rail company has dropped plans to refurbish older carriages in the fleet, ruling it out on cost grounds. It is still considering hiring second-hand trains to cope with demand.

Confirming the imminence of the €100 million contract, the NTA said it was “at advanced stage of evaluating these alternatives and a decision is likely to be made by NTA in this regard, early in 2019”.

Under the National Development Plan (NDP), Irish Rail is to get 300 carriages to upgrade its fleet. The first contract for 41 new carriages could be awarded by the end of the year.

The fortunes of Irish Rail have improved significantly over the past two years, following warnings made in a 2016 strategic review that services might have to be cut to bring budgets into line.

Four routes were immediately threatened, including Limerick-Ballybrophy, Limerick-Waterford, Ennis-Athenry, and Gorey-Rosslare, though services on the Galway, Mayo and Sligo lines were also then at risk.

Surge in usage

Now, however, Irish Rail is dealing with an unprecedented surge in usage and revenue, with 2018 set to record its highest ever passenger journey numbers, in excess of 47 million.

The company’s chief executive, Jim Meade, said its improving finances meant that Irish Rail could now approach a “steady” funding position required under the NDP, two years ahead of the 2021 target.

“This means we will be properly funded to maintain our network and fleet, protecting what are vital national infrastructure assets,” Mr Meade told Oireachtas members recently.

A five-month Department of Transport investigation of the prospects of restoring services on the Athenry, Co Galway/Claremorris, Co Mayo line, part of the Western Railway Corridor which runs via Tuam, will begin shortly.

Hourly services on the Dublin/Sligo line and two-hourly on Dublin/Westport would be “desirable”, while there could be scope for extra day-time services on the Dublin/Rosslare line, subject to working around Dart timetables.

The installation of double-track lines all along the Dublin/Galway route would facilitate hourly services between both cities, he said, though interim measures to create a passing loop in places would help.