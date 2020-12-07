Irish Rail: Pre-booking mandatory for Christmas travel

Irish Rail has said pre-booking is to be mandatory on all inter-city, Christmas rail services as capacity is halved due to Covid-19.

Advance booking will be required on services from Friday, December 18th, to Wednesday 6th January 2021.

The measures coincide with the relaxation of Government Covid-19 travel rules, which will permit inter-county travel for the first time in up to three months, from December 18th to January 6th.

Trains will however be running at 50 per cent of capacity in line with the Christmas rules for all public transport.

A spokesman for Irish Rail said pre-booking inter-city travel would ensure the available capacity is effectively managed, “providing customers with a safe and sanitary travelling environment over the Christmas and New Year period”.

However spokesman Barry Kenny asked that the public “only travel if your journey is necessary, and avoid peak and busier times if at all possible”.

“Holders of existing tickets, such as open returns, season tickets and Department of Social Protection free travel can also pre-book their Intercity reservations during these dates at no charge via irishrail.ie or at 1850366222”

“Seating will be unassigned, and customers are asked not to sit in seating designated as restricted, to ensure appropriate distancing”, Mr Kenny said.

He also reminded passengers that face coverings were mandatory on public transport and in stations

Catering services remains suspended onboard inter-city routes, and alcohol is prohibited on all trains

Revised schedules are in place from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day inclusive, and customers should check times. There are no rail services on Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.

Intercity travel can be pre-booked at www.irishrail.ie.