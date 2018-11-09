Irish Rail planning more changes to Dublin commuter timetables

Irish Rail is to again alter its Dublin commuter area timetables following reaction to changes introduced in September.

In what the company describe as a “significant expansion of services” Irish Rail said from next month it will expand off-peak services on the Maynooth, Drogheda and Phoenix Park Tunnel routes. An extra daily service on the Dublin Sligo line will also be provided.

The changes, which are to be the subject of public consultation until November 15th, require the approval of the National Transport Authority.

Key elements of the proposed new timetables are:

*A significant increase in the number of off-peak and weekend services between Connolly and Maynooth, Co Kildare as well as Connolly and Drogheda, Co Louth. The increase will also include extended morning and evening operating hours between Maynooth and Connolly on Sundays.

* Introduction of Monday to Friday off-peak services between Hazelhatch, Co Kildare and Grand Canal Dock, Dublin, via Phoenix Park Tunnel

* Time alterations on the Rosslare, Co Wexford and Dublin Connolly service

* Changes to intervals on Dart services on Saturdays.

A number of existing morning northern commuter services will now add Portmarnock, Clongriffin and Howth Junction to the stations served. One evening northern commuter service will add Clongriffin and Portmarnock.

There will also be revised timings on the Sligo to Dublin Connolly services to improve punctuality.

Customers have been invited to submit feedback on the proposed revisions through an online form, by 5pm on Thursday next.

A company spokesperson said “these proposed changes will give much greater flexibility and options to customers travelling throughout the day, including more weekend and later evening services”.

Irish Rail expects to carry record passenger numbers in 2018, exceeding last year’s record total of 45.5 million journeys by 6 per cent.

The full details of the proposed changes are:

Dublin/Maynooth/M3 Parkway/Longford

*New earlier 5.58am Maynooth to Connolly

* Six additional off-peak services each way daily from Dublin Connolly to Maynooth (Monday to Friday) delivering half-hourly off-peak service during the day and up to 9pm.

* 13 additional off-peak services each way on Saturday from Dublin Connolly to Maynooth delivering half-hourly service from 8am to 7pm .

* 11 additional off-peak services each way on Sunday on the Dublin Connolly to Maynooth route delivering an earlier first service from Maynooth at 8am, half-hourly service on Sundays from 11am to 7pm, and services extended to about 11pm on Sunday evenings

* M3 Parkway hourly service extended on Sunday evenings to provide connections at Clonsilla to and from later Maynooth services.

* Alteration to running time of 5.17pm Connolly to Longford service between Mullingar and Longford

Northern Commuter

* Three additional services from Connolly to Drogheda on Monday to Friday at 7.50am, 9.10am and 3.22pm

* Additional 6.52am Dart from Connolly to Malahide, to connect to northbound northern commuter service for customers from intermediate Dart stations

* Three additional services from Drogheda to Connolly on Monday to Friday at 9am, 10.10am and 4.28pm

* 10.05pm Connolly/Drogheda service on Saturdays advanced to 9.45pm.

* New service on Saturdays from Connolly to Dundalk at 10.45pm

* 11 additional services on Sundays, delivering hourly service all day in each direction.

Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch)

* Hourly off-peak service on Monday to Friday between Grand Canal Dock and Hazelhatch during the day and up to 11.20pm.

Dublin / Sligo

* An additional service will see trains serving Connolly to Sligo route Monday to Friday - at 6.55am and 9.05am Connolly to Sligo will operate, replacing existing 8am Connolly to Sligo

* Saturday only 9.05am Connolly to Sligo will operate, replacing existing 8am Connolly to Sligo

* Additional service Sligo to Connolly, Monday to Saturday - 4.55pm (5.00pm Saturday) and 7pm Sligo to Dublin Connolly, replacing existing 6pm Sligo to Connolly

* Altered running times to a number of existing services, including 7.05am Sligo to Dublin Connolly advanced to 6.40am

Dublin / Rosslare Europort

* Monday to Friday: 5.33pm Connolly to Wexford extended to Rosslare Europort; 6.35pm Connolly to Rosslare Europort will terminate at Wexford

* Saturday 9.40am Connolly to Rosslare Europort advanced to 8.05am

* Sunday 9.45am Connolly to Rosslare Europort deferred to 10.25am; 9am Rosslare Europort to Connolly deferred to 9.40am

Dart

* Minor Saturday and Sunday time alterations

Iarnród Éireann has advised customers that it will review all suggestions received. Suggested alterations which cannot be implemented at this timetable change will be retained in a database for consideration at future timetable reviews. Irish Rail said peak frequency cannot currently be increased, as all available fleet and infrastructure capacity is in use.

Full timetable information is available at irishrail.ie