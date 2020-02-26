Irish Rail begins work on new station at Pelletstown in north Dublin

Work to build a new train station in Dublin was officially begun on Wednesday when Irish Rail turned the sod at Ashington Park, Pelletstown.

The €10.5 million station, between Ashtown and Broombridge on Dublin’s northside, has been partly funded by contributions from the builders of the nearby development at Royal Canal Park.

The station, with facilities for the mobility impaired, is to be open by summer 2021 and will be served by Maynooth and M3 Parkway services.

New Lord Mayor of Dublin Tom Brabazon was joined by chief executive of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham and chief executive of Irish rail Jim Meade on Wednesday to mark the beginning of the work on the station, which will be known as Pelletstown.

Pelletstown was designated as a “Key Development Area” by Dublin City Council and the new station will serve the existing community of Ashington as well as the new community at Royal Canal Park.

The station offers a journey time of 12minutes to the city centre. Nearby Dublin City Council signage on the Navan Road advises a cycling time from the Navan Road to the GPO of 14 minutes.

Pelletstown is the first new station to open on the Irish Rail network since Oranmore opened in 2013, and will be the 145th station on the network in total.

Accessibility features will include a footbridge and ramp access between platforms, as well as a second footbridge and accessible ramp over the Royal Canal. The new footbridges will also provide a link between the communities of Ashington and Royal Canal Park as well as a new pedestrian and cycle access to the Royal Canal Greenway.

The railway line is set to be electrified as part of the Dart Expansion Programme, the detailed design of which is underway. Once the electrification is completed Pelletstown will have increased frequency and will be served by electric Dart type trains.