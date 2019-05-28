Irish Rail: All Heuston services back in operation following signal fault

All Irish Rail services to and from Heuston have resumed following a major signal fault on Tuesday morning.

Passengers should expect delays of up to 50 minutes is expected on all routes, Irish Rail has said in a tweet.

Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland earlier that the, “the major signal fault has still not been rectified. A manual signalling system is now being operated... it took some time to get up and running as “signalling is extremely safety critical”. There will be knock on delays into and out of Heuston until mid morning.”

In an earlier tweet, the company warned of disruption to all services in and out of Heuston, including Newbridge/Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock trains and Portlaoise Commuter services.

DART, Commuter and Intercity services into and out of Connolly were not impacted except for the Phoenix Park tunnel service.

Irish Rail admitted that there were “thousands and thousands” of commuters affected by this morning’s signal failure at Heuston Station.

‘Thousands and thousands’

Speaking to RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Ms Cregan said that the volume of passengers impacted made it impossible to provide a substitute bus service as is normal practice.

“Thousands and thousands are impacted, there wouldn’t be a sufficient number of buses in the country to transport those passengers.”

Ms Cregan acknowledged that some passengers were effectively stranded on trains that had already left their stations of origin, but the majority had not yet left the stations.

People intending to travel with Irish Rail are being asked to monitor Irish Rail’s social media accounts for updates.