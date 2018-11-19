Irish players to wear black armbands after fan dies in Copenhagen

The Republic of Ireland team will wear black armbands tonight following the death of a fan who travelled to Denmark for Monday night’s Nations League game.

The body of the yet unnamed 30-year-old was found at Havnegade, a waterfront area in the centre of the city on Sunday morning

He was in Denmark for the match which takes place in Aarhus.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has made a request to UEFA to hold a minute’s silence before the start of the game.

In a statement, the FAI said it was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Republic of Ireland supporter in Denmark.

“The FAI has expressed its condolences to the family of the supporter, who passed away in Copenhagen.

“An official request has been submitted to UEFA, by the FAI, to hold a minute’s silence before kick-off in tonight’s game in Aarhus.

“The Ireland players will wear black armbands in respect of the supporter. The FAI continues to work with An Garda Síochána and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on the matter.”

A Copenhagen police spokewoman confirmed that the individual who died was Irish.

She added: “We got the phone call at 10.27am on Sunday morning about a man who drowned in Copenhagen harbour.

“It is not thought of as suspicious, but we don’t have any information about exactly what happened.”

She said his family has been informed but they are not releasing his name. “Because he is an Irish national, we will refer his details to the Irish authorities.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it does not comment on individual cases. However it is providing consular assistance to the family of an individual in the Danish capital.

Irish fans have arrived in the capital ahead of a Republic of Ireland vs Denmark soccer match.