Irish people should not stereotype the British, says President

Irish people, the subject of stereotyping for so long, should not stereotype British people as a result of Brexit, President Michael D Higgins has said.

The Irish people were regarded as ‘the other’ by people in Britain, he said, and this, in turn, led to a “deep, hostile and comprehensive ‘othering’ of what might be considered English or British or alien”.

“We must also be cognisant of stereotypical depictions of ‘the other’ by some of those on the nationalist side as a process of generating a form of Anglophobia which has been utilised and exists in some quarters to this day, and is perhaps being fuelled by the worst aspects, and feared consequences, of Brexit,” he said.

Mr Higgins’s comments came during a centenary commemorations address he gave as part of the series entitled Machnamh 100.

The initiative – the word Machnamh means to reflect or meditate on something - has seen the President draw together historians to discuss how events of 100 years ago have shaped modern Ireland.

During the address, the President suggested attacks by British forces on the economic infrastructure of rural Ireland during the War of Independence were a “key strategic tool” of the British government.

Mr Higgins said the infliction of economic damage by both the Auxiliaries and Black and Tans was not merely a “spontaneous series of acts by the uncontrolled, or the drunken”.

“Rather it was a response of empire, employed in an attempt to quash support for any separatism that constituted a threat to that empire.”

He said the attacks on rural creameries by British forces during the War of Independence “marked an escalation in both the wider socio-economic impacts and the sophistication of reprisal tactics, harming local economies and livelihoods by punishing the civilian population through the destruction of a cherished public utility or key employer”.

Reprisals and collective punishments were a “key aspect of empire rule by the different forms of empire that were increasingly coming under opposition from below” in the aftermath of the first World War, Mr Higgins added.

“Of course, the British forces were not alone when it came to reprisals and atrocities. Violence breeds violence. Cruelty is learned and, indeed, the history of Irish Republicanism is one in which the callous disregard for human life has been displayed on too many occasions, with civilians often constituting the target, in what is often termed the Irish Struggle’,” he said.

“War is always ugly, and posthumous glorification is neither desirable nor morally sound. We must, therefore, I believe, seek to enable all of our citizens to engage with history and commemoration in a way that is inclusive, ethical, pluralist and honest, allowing for the evaluation of motives and of actions on all sides with fairness.

“Finding a fair and comprehensive way of dealing with the past, one that will win the confidence and support of all, is a daunting challenge - however, it is a challenge that on moral grounds cannot be, should not be, I believe, shirked,” he said.

The President’s lecture will be responded to by Prof Ciarán Benson, the chairman of Poetry Ireland and the Irish Museums Trust; Prof Anne Dolan of Trinity College Dublin; Prof Michael Laffan, emeritus Professor of History in UCD; and Prof Joep Leerssen, professor of European studies at the University of Amsterdam.

It will be followed in February by a seminar entitled Empire: Instincts, Interests and Power that will examine British responses to events in Ireland during the War of Independence and the Treaty.