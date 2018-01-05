Irish passengers grounded as big freeze hits United States

Hundreds of Irish airline passengers have been stranded following severe weather in the northeast of the United States.

An area from Washington to Boston has been hit with sub-zero temperatures and snow blizzards which have caused the cancellation of thousands of flights.

Eleven flights from the US to Ireland have been cancelled of which 10 are to Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus flights from Newark and San Francisco, two flights from New York and three from Boston which were due to arrive in Dublin on Friday morning have been cancelled.

The United Airlines flight from Newark to Dublin, the Delta Air Lines flight from New York and the Norwegian Airways flight from Providence to Dublin have also been cancelled.

The Aer Lingus flight from Boston to Shannon Airport due to arrive in Ireland at 6.10am on Friday morning was cancelled.

There is also at least one cancelled departure from Ireland. The Delta Air Lines from Dublin to New York due to depart at 11.05am was cancelled.

Aer Lingus has tweeted that passengers intending to travel to or from the northeast United States should check their flight status before travel and refer to aerlingus.com for full details.

The airline also tweeted that passengers travelling to or from New York, Newark or Boston may postpone travel for up to seven days free-of-charge.