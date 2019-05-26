Irish man killed in New York road crash is named

An Irish man (33) and a woman (32) have died following a road crash in upstate New York on Saturday afternoon.

Three other people were seriously injured in the incident and have been taken to Albany Medical Centre. The incident occurred shortly before 3pm in the town of Clifton Park.

New York State police named the victims of the collision as John Heneghan (33) and Caitlyn Holtzman (32).

Police said a 58-year-old man has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

The man has been remanded to Saratoga County Jail and is due back in court on May 29th.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to the Irish man’s family.