Irish man in his 20s killed in Texas truck collision
Department of Foreign Affairs confirms it is providing consular assistance to man’s family
A young Irishman has been killed in Austin (general view above), Texas, in a collision involving a truck. File photograph: Google Street View
A young Irishman was killed in Austin, Texas, in the early hours of Friday, in a collision involving a truck.
A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the man killed was Irish.
The department is providing consular assistance to the man’s family.
It is believed the young man was in his early- to mid-20s.
Austin is the state capital of Texas, in the US.