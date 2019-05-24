Irish man dies during Mount Everest expedition

An Irish father of two has died during a climb on Mount Everest.

Kevin Hynes (56), from Galway, was part of a group from the climbing company 360 Expeditions attempting to scale the mountain’s summit, which stands at 8,848m.

Mr Hynes was attempting to scale the world’s highest mountain from the Tibetan side on Friday morning.

The Galway man’s death comes a week after Séamus (Shay) Lawless, from Bray, Co Wicklow, went missing after falling up to 500m from the balcony area of Everest in temperatures of -27C. A recovery operation for Mr Lawless is continuing. He had successfully reached the summit of the mountain just hours before.

In a statement, 360 Expeditions said: “Kevin (56) was one of the strongest and most experienced climbers on our team and had previously summited Everest South and Lhotse.”

A Department of Foreign Affairs official confirmed the fatal accident. “The department is aware of reports of the death of an Irish citizen on the north slopes of Mount Everest. We stand ready to provide consular assistance.”

Kevin had reached Camp III at 8,300m on Wednesday.

The climbing company’s statement added: “Yesterday, while our summit climbers were heading higher, Kevin started his descent. He was accompanied by experienced guide, Dawa Sangee, who himself has summited Everest South twice, Everest North and Makalu twice.”

According to the Himalayan Times, Kevin passed away in his tent at the North Col at 7,000m in the early hours of this morning local time.

“His wonderful wife, Bernadette, and two children, Erin and James, are comforted by all the communication that Kevin sent out from his expedition, letting them know that this was probably the most fun he had had on any one of his expeditions, the team was amazing and that he was loving being with [mountaineer] Rolfe Oostra.”

Recovery effort

Efforts are under way to bring his body to base camp, officials at base camp said.

Pat Falvey, one of Ireland’s leading mountaineers and adventurers, who is the only Irish person to successfully ascend Mount Everest from the north and south faces twice, said: “I can confirm that Mr Hynes died on Mount Everest. It appears so far and from speaking with officials in Nepal that he died from altitude sickness.

“There are more Irish people dying on Everest than any other nationality . . . This news is just tragic.”

Mr Falvey added with regard to the recovery operation for Mr Lawless that the mission is continuing, “as the weather has calmed to safe levels.

‘The family have confirmed to me that if his body is found he will be buried on the mountain.”

The recovery operation for Mr Lawless is being led by Co Down man Noel Hanna from Seven Summit Treks company and another eight skilled climbers.

In a statement on a crowdfunding page for the recovery effort, a Lawless family spokesperson said: “We would like to extend our thanks to all who have shown such support to the Lawless family at this very difficult time. We’d like to give an update on the plans for the search operation for Shay.

“The weather is improving on Everest and tomorrow the search will resume. The expedition team, led by Noel Hanna with eight highly skilled sherpas, has flown to Camp II and will commence their search from Camp IV tomorrow, which is not far from where Shay went missing.

“The team are also using drone technology to assist them in the search operation and our thoughts and hopes are with them.”

Donations to the page have raised almost €270,000 so far.

The page aims to raise €750,000, as the family has said that they have been forced to look for donations, as the insurance company which provided a policy for Mr Lawless is currently not providing assistance with the search and rescue operation.