Irish man dies after falling from Magaluf building, reports claim

A man in his 20s, reported to be an Irish national, has been found dead after apparently falling from an apartment in Mallorca.

Local reports said that the body of an Irish tourist in his early 20s was found in the courtyard of a block of apartments in the resort of Magaluf on Sunday morning at about 11am.

The local civil guard, who are investigating the incident, believe the man had fallen from one of the apartments in the Eden Roc building, in the Punta Ballena area, several hours earlier.

The deceased had arrived in Magaluf on Saturday, according to the same reports, and was not staying in the apartment block from which he is believed to have fallen, but in a nearby hotel.

The civil guard has not confirmed the man’s name.

Some residents of the building reported hearing a noise in the early hours of the morning, although investigators are still trying to find out if this was related to the man’s death.

A 19-year-old Scottish woman died at the Eden Roc building in April, after falling as she tried to climb from one balcony to another on the seventh floor.