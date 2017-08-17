Irish man dies after being shot while travelling in Mexico
Department of Foreign Affairs providing consular assistance to family of 29-year-old
A general view of the Mexican port town of Lázaro Cárdenas where an Irish man was fatally wounded in a shooting. Image: Google Streetview.
An Irish man who was travelling in Mexico has died after being wounded in a shooting incident.
The man, believed to be 29-year-old, was travelling through the port town of Lázaro Cárdenas in the southwest of the country.
Local reports suggest he was shot during an attempted car-jacking.
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and providing consular assistance to the man’s family, and liaising with the local police.
Local police authorities are investigating the incident, and the circumstances around the shooting currently remained unclear.