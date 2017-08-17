Irish man dies after being shot while travelling in Mexico

An Irish man who was travelling in Mexico has died after being wounded in a shooting incident.

The man, believed to be 29-year-old, was travelling through the port town of Lázaro Cárdenas in the southwest of the country.

Local reports suggest he was shot during an attempted car-jacking.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and providing consular assistance to the man’s family, and liaising with the local police.

Local police authorities are investigating the incident, and the circumstances around the shooting currently remained unclear.