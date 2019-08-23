Irish man (22) dies after suspected fall in New York

A 22 year-old Irish man has died following a suspected fall in New York.

The New York Police Department identified the man as Ciarán O’Boyle who was living in Brooklyn.

Police responded to a 911 call on Tuesday night and found the man lying unconscious and unresponsive outside his building on Gates Avenue.

Police said the injuries he suffered were “consistent with falling from an elevated height”.

The man was taken to Woodhull hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A spokeswoman for the NYPD said the investigation did not appear to criminal and was still ongoing.

She said the medical examiner would determine the cause of death.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the man’s death and was providing consular assistance to the man’s family.