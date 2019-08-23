Irish man (22) dies after suspected fall in New York

A 22-year-old Irish man has died following a suspected fall in New York.

The New York Police Department identified the man as Ciarán O’Boyle, who was staying in Brooklyn.

It is understood he was visiting the US on a J1 visa.

Police responded to a 911 call on Tuesday night and found him lying unconscious and unresponsive outside a building on Gates Avenue.

Police said the injuries he suffered were “consistent with falling from an elevated height”.

Mr O’Boyle was taken to Woodhull hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A spokeswoman for the NYPD said the ongoing investigation did not indicate there were any criminal circumstances.

She said the New york medical examiner would determine the cause of death.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the man’s death and was providing consular assistance to his family.