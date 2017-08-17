Irish in Barcelona describe tense atmosphere as residents told to stay inside

Irish citizens in Barcelona have described a tense atmosphere with residents told to remain inside and concerns that attackers were still on the streets.

Amy McColgan (27) from Letterkenny, Co Donegal, who works as a translator in the city and is based just two hundred metres from the scene of the attack, said she heard people screaming as they fled.

“We were at our desks working on translation projects when we began to hear a lot of raised voices and people fleeing away from the Las Ramblas,” she said.

“We knew something had happened but it wasn’t until we went online that we realised there had been what seems to be a terrorist attack.”

Ms McColgan and her colleagues were also instructed to remain inside their office.

“We have been told there could be more of them around and not to go outside the building. I don’t know when we are going to be able to leave,” she said.

She texted her parents to let them know she was okay. While transportation in the city was shut down, Ms McColgan said her colleagues had offered her and others a place to stay on Thursday night.

“There is a lot of fear. People don’t know what is going on,” said Misty Barker, a freelance writer who works about five minutes from the site of the attack.

“The difficult thing in this situation is to know what is true and what is not true. There are reports of another van, a second van.”

Ms Barker (31) saw a video of the aftermath of the attack.

“To be honest I actually had to look away from it. I saw people lying on the side of Las Ramblas. There was a girl with blood all over her, clearly unconscious, and a guy beside her who had broken bones and again blood all over him. It was shocking,” she told The Irish Times.

“You hear of ‘injuries’ [IN ATTACKS]and you don’t actually realise how bad they are. I certainly didn’t.”

Ms Barker’s phone continues to receive updates of information from fellow residents as she describes the unfolding situation on the ground.

Residents are all watching local television bulletins where, she says, updates are emerging faster than from other sources.

Outside on Ronda Sant Pere, Ms Barker says the normally thriving street is now completely evacuated, in keeping with police instructions. From her vantage, she can make out flashing police sirens, a barricade and an apparent operation aimed at curtailing the movement of people.

“The one thing I would say is that the Spanish police here are extremely efficient in responding; the sheer volume of available police they have.”

Barman Gordan Sullivan from Cavan said he saw police cars racing to the area on his way to work at Flaherty’s Irish Bar located at the opposite end of Las Ramblas.

The bar has been closed with customers still inside. “We are closed for business, we’re not letting anyone else in,” he said.

Staff were told by police shortly after the attack to close the doors and clear the terrace.

“As far as we know there are still one or two people involved who are armed,” said Mr Sullivan. “The atmosphere is pretty tense, we’re worried. The people who are in the bar don’t want to leave.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he was “appalled” by events in the city.

“On behalf of the Irish government, I wish to convey our condolences and solidarity with the people of Spain at this time,” he said.

The Department said it is monitoring developments closely through the Irish Embassy in Madrid and Honorary Consul in Barcelona.

Irish citizens in the vicinity of the incident are advised to follow the advice of local authorities, it said.

Anyone with concerns for people’s safety in Barcelona can contact the consular assistance team in the Department at (01) 408 2000 or the Irish Embassy in Madrid on 0034 9143 64093.