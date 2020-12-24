Irish fishing industry will be disappointed by Brexit deal, Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Irish fishing industry will be disappointed by the EU-UK trade deal, which he called “the least bad version of Brexit possible.”

Reacting to the agreement reached on Thursday afternoon, Mr Martin said that “there was no such thing as a ‘good Brexit’ for Ireland” and said the Government had worked hard “to minimise the negative consequences.”

“I believe the agreement reached today is the least bad version of Brexit possible, given current circumstances,” he said.

“I know that, more than others, our fishing communities will be disappointed with the outcome.

“But compared with the prospect of ‘no deal’, which would have seen them completely excluded from British waters, the negotiators have worked to minimise the damage,” he said.

“The Government will work to ensure that the sector and the coastal communities that depend on it are supported through the period ahead.”

The Taoiseach said the Government would “consider the detail of the text very carefully” but he believed the deal represents “a good compromise and balanced outcome.”

Mr Martin said the fact that there would be no tariffs and quotas on trade between the EU and the UK, including on fish, was “a very significant achievement.”

But the Taoiseach warned there were “big changes still imminent for our businesses and our citizens” with new customs and regulatory formalities, procedures and checks.

He urged “everyone to get informed and to be ready for what lies ahead.”

Mr Martin said that while he respected the UK’s decision to leave the EU, he “very much” regretted the decision but wished the UK well “in this new chapter in its history.”

“Our people, our histories and our economies are deeply entwined. As we move into the next phase of our relationship, we will work together to ensure that it remains deep and strong,” said the Taoiseach.

More to follow.