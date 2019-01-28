Irish Ferries ordered to pay compensation over WB Yeats delay

Thousands of Irish Ferries passengers who had their travel plans thown into disarray last year as a result of the late delivery of the new WB Yeats ferry are in line for compensation.

The delay in the delivery of the vessel from the German shipyard building it resulted in the cancellation of thousands of bookings on ferry crossings between Dublin and France between July and September last year.

About 30,000 passengers were caught up in the wave of cancellations.

In a ruling published on Monday, the National Transport Authority (NTA) determined that the delay was not an “extraordinary circumstance” and could have been avoided.

On April 21st last year, Irish Ferries announced it had been informed by the German shipyard FSG that its delivery of the €147 million WB Yeats was likely to be delayed due to receiving parts late from suppliers.

The company said that although the delay was not yet fully confirmed by the shipyard, they had, in the interest of minimising the level of potential disruption to its customers, taken the decision to cancel a number of affected sailings in July from Dublin to Cherbourg and Cherbourg to Dublin.

On June 12th, Irish Ferries announced that “due to extraordinary circumstances beyond its control, the delivery of the WB Yeats has been further delayed by FSG” and advised that it had no option but to cancel all the planned sailings to France by the ship for the summer.

As the regulator overseeing ferry travel, the NTA investigated the situation.

“The authority was not satisfied that the unavailability of WB Yeats is an extraordinary circumstance hindering the performance of the cancelled passenger services which could not have been avoided even if all reasonable measures had been taken,” it said in a ruling published on Monday.

It said Irish Ferries had failed - or is continuing to fail - to comply with notices served on which require it to pay impacted passengers who have already requested compensation.

It also said that passengers impacted by the cancelled sailings where such impacted passengers had to travel to and from Rosslare rather than Dublin and/or to and from Roscoff rather than Cherbourg, would have to be reimbursed for any additional costs incurred.

The authority has given Irish Ferries a period of two months to comply with its ruling.

This is the first time EU EU regulations governing sea transport have been tested in any significant way as such widespread cancellations are very rare.

Under EU Regulations 1177/ 2010, anyone affected by a ferry cancellation can choose between an alternative sailing or a full refund.

They are also entitled to overnight accommodation if necessary, provided by the ferry company where possible, limited to €80 per night up to a maximum of three nights.

The EU rules also state that passengers may be entitled to compensation depending on the length of the delay to or from a destination, as long as delays are not caused by severe weather or extraordinary circumstances. The amount to be paid is calculated as a percentage of the ticket cost.