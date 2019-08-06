Irish father’s ashes lost by Aer Lingus after trip from Australia

An Irish emigrant who has travelled home from Australia to scatter the ashes of his father and mother was in limbo on Tuesday after Aer Lingus lost his bags and – with them – the remains of his parents.

Bob Gilmour (63) from Hobart, the capital of Australia’s island state of Tasmania, lived in Ballymena, Co Antrim, for the first 11 years of his life, where his father Sam Gilmour was born. His father met his mother, an Englishwoman from Birmingham, in the Air Force during the second World War.

His parents married and, later, emigrated to Australia in 1967. Both, before their deaths, said they wanted to have their remains brought back to their respective home countries and scattered on their families’ graves.

When his youngest daughter was offered the opportunity to train at a ballet school in Milan, Italy, Gilmour and his family decided to bring the ashes of his parents to Europe.

“Because we had the opportunity to come, we bit the bullet and decided to extend the trip to Ireland and England and bring my parents ashes with us,” he says. “We’re not crying poverty by any means, but we are not a wealthy family.

“Prior to leaving Australia we organised through friends and family in Ulster and England to set up services for my parents – one in Ballymena tomorrow, and one in Birmingham on Friday.

“We arrived at the airport in Milan in good time with three hours to spare before embarking and we almost missed the flight. The flight crew on board were brilliant, but the whole process of getting on the plane was chaos.

“We arrived in Dublin from Milan with Aer Lingus on Saturday. Getting through customs was another hour-and-a-half process. We then got to the Aer Lingus carousel to learn that all four of our bags had been lost.

“In one of those bags – my bag – was the ashes of my mother and father. So I now have a funeral service to go to in Ulster tomorrow and a funeral service to go to in Birmingham on Friday, but we have no bodies.”

Gilmour says the issue has been compounded by the fact that he and his wife have had difficulty contacting Aer Lingus representatives here.

“The problem for us is that since Saturday we have not been able to find a living human being from Aer Lingus who will speak to us, who will help us, who will do anything for us. We filled in the paperwork at the Aer Lingus desk, which made mistakes with it.”

Aer Lingus has been contacted by The Irish Times for comment.

Gilmour continued: “All we have is a call centre in India. They entered our details into their system and got it completely wrong. My wife has rung them seven times. On one occasion the bloke’s English was so poor he just hung up in mid-conversation. They tell us they will call us back and they never do.”

On Monday, Gilmour received notification through Aer Lingus’ website that two of the bags – including his own –had been located and were in Dublin.

“They did not arrive at the hotel until 24 hours later,” he says. “Dublin is not New York or London. I don’t know where the bags have been, but it’s taken them 24 hours to get across Dublin.

“The information on the website indicated they had found my bag but in fact they had found my wife’s bag. So we don’t have the ashes and nobody has been able to tell us where in the world they might be or if we are ever going to see them again.”

As a consequence of the confusion, the family has had to cancel planned trips to Cork and Galway before making the trip north for the service in Ballymena.

“When I arrived in Dublin, I had a book and some chocolate,” says Gilmour. “No socks, no jocks, no toothbrush, nothing. In fact, between the four of us, my wife had one toothbrush, but she wasn’t willing to share.

“So we’ve had to go out and spend money we don’t really have on the bare necessities and some clothes that we can change into.

“I don’t know what to do. We fly back to Australia this day week. I have to get back to work. We have to go home, and once we’ve done that, God knows when we’ll be back to Ireland again, if ever.”

Aer Lingus, according to its website, allows passengers to carry ashes contained in an urn as either checked or cabin baggage.

“The undertaker or funeral director must ensure that the urn is secured in a padded leak proof container that is not made of metal, as it must pass through an x-ray machine,” it says.

“The urn is then part of your normal baggage allowance. You must be in possession of a death certificate and cremation certificate to be allowed carry ashes on board.”