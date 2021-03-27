Irish family shocked by ‘appalling’ conditions in hotel quarantine

An Irish woman has said the conditions that she and her family have to live in during mandatory hotel quarantine are “appalling”.

Michelle O’Dowd and her husband Ciaran O’Reilly and their three children, Muireann (14), Saoirse (10) and Cadhla, who turns nine on Sunday, will spend 12 days in quarantine in the Crowne Plaza Hotel near Dublin Airport.

She described their interconnecting hotel rooms as “absolutely tiny. You can walk around the beds if the suitcases aren’t lying on the ground, but we have to lie them down to get our stuff out.

“There is no place to sit down and eat food. There is no place to exercise. The facilities are horrendous.”

They were returning to Ireland to live having been in New Zealand first and then Perth in Australia for the last seven years.

On their way back to Ireland, they stopped off in Dubai to change planes for 45 minutes.

As a result they will have to quarantine for 12 days at a cost of more than €6,000. Dubai is part of the United Arab Emirates which is one of the 33 countries on the red list and travellers from there have to go into mandatory hotel quarantine.

Ms O’Dowd said there were just 27 passengers on the flight from Dubai on Friday to Dublin and all were spread out on the Emirates plane.

“We couldn’t be more socially distanced and we have come from a Covid-free city,” she said.

Ms O’Dowd is due to start work as an oncology nurse in Sligo University Hospital next month.

She said they had to wait for 90 minutes for their room on arriving into the Crowne Plaza and when they saw the size of their room “I was absolutely shocked. That was before the luggage came in. There is not space to swing a cat. There is no place to exercise.”

Ms O’Dowd said she realised 50 hours before they left that they would have to go into quarantine.

Their flights were booked for March 25th and they had given up their house in Perth and could not reschedule.

They were getting Covid-19 tests last Tuesday when they heard that quarantine was being introduced in the Republic at 4am on Friday morning.

They have a house in Easkey, Co Sligo, where they intend to live that was ready for them to quarantine in before they were forced to book a hotel stay.

“Because we are in the lowest risk part of the world, we never thought we would have to quarantine,” she said.

Some people who are coming from other parts of the world are flying through Qatar to avoid hotel quarantine, she added, but they did not have the time to do it.

“The staff have been very helpful, but the facility is appalling. the communication is terrible. I don’t have any trust in any of it at this stage,” she said.

“We were not Covid-tested when we arrived. That absolutely baffled me.”

She said she was informed by the Department of Health liaison at the hotel that the family would not be tested until later on Saturday.

“We cannot go outside for air until we have a negative test. My children have been on a 24-hour flight,” she said.

She asked for two beds in each room. Instead, there are three beds for five people.

The couple have had their appeal against quarantine turned down by the Department of Justice.

In a statement, the Department of Health said it does not comment on individual cases but is in constant contact with the Tifco Hotel Group which is managing the quarantine hotels.

The department and hotel group are working together to ensure that everyone is comfortable and secure, it said.