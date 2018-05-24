Irish EuroMillions winner has until 5.30pm to claim €1m prize

An Irish EuroMillions winner has until 5.30pm today to claim their prize.

The National Lottery has said the winner of €1 million in the EuroMillionaire raffle on Friday, February 23rd, has yet to come forward.

The winning ticket was bought in the Eason outlet in Wilton Shopping Centre, Wilton, Co Cork. The winning raffle code is I-DKB-06633.

If prizes are not claimed within 90 days of the draw date, the money is forfeited and goes towards promoting the National Lottery.

Players can check their tickets in-store, in-app or online.