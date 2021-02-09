Irish Coast Guard says volunteer teams may not take part in Jerusalema video

The Irish Coast Guard has said its volunteers are free to participate in individual performances of the Jerusalema dance challenge having called a halt to team efforts after a video was posted by its Dingle unit in Kerry.

Reports that a directive was circulated to volunteers forbidding further productions drew local criticism.

The dance grew in popularity after members of An Garda Síochána responded to a challenge from their Swiss counterparts. It featured members in locations around Ireland performing a choreographed routine to the South African song.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Transport said volunteers had been asked not to carry out their own group versions “to ensure units prioritise their availability to respond to emergencies throughout this pandemic”.

“The Coast Guard has updated its advice to members to inform them that they may participate in the Jerusalema challenge on an individual basis where volunteers within a unit are filmed individually and complying with public health guidelines at all times.”

The statement also stressed the “huge appreciation” from the organisation and the public for the sacrifices made by the volunteers who, it said, had been conducting their duties “under very challenging circumstances”.

“The Coast Guard’s volunteers often engage in social events, community events, school education visits and other similar type events, and the coast guard always encourages these types of activities. These events express the community and voluntary nature of the valued contribution which our volunteers make in their communities.”

However, the initial response drew criticism locally. Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald said he felt the ban was a “little bit heavy handed”.

He said people in the community were a bit put out and that the instincts of volunteers should be trusted.

“These people aren’t going to do anything to put anyone at risk down here. And they were just trying to cheer people up,” he said.