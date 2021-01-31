Irish climber who died in Africa named as charity run founder Piers White

Tributes have been paid to Piers White, the Irishman who died after becoming ill while climbing in Africa last Thursday.

Mr White (40) died after developing breathing problems at a stopover hut on Mount Kenya, the highest mountain in Kenya and the second highest in Africa.

The Kenyan Wildlife Service said that a rescue team responded by airlifting the man to a hospital where arrived in a critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The service said that Mr White entered Mount Kenya National Park on January 25th. The Department of Foreign Affairs has been providing consular assistance.

Mr White was commercial director of Mondello Park, the Co Kildare racing track, and was well known for his charity work.

He founded the annual Run in the Dark charity run in Ireland and expanded to cities across the globe including Auckland in New Zealand and San Francisco in the United States.

The event was established by Mr White and the Mark Pollock Trust, named after his blind friend from the rowing team at Trinity College Dublin who was left paralysed after an accident.

It grew from 3,500 runners at the first event in 2011 to 28,000 in 2016 in up to 55 cities.

Mr White had been chief executive of Stepping Stone Accommodation, a Dublin housing charity that provided permanent rental homes for people at risk of homelessness.

The charity, which had 29 homes worth more than €8 million, was taken over by the Peter McVerry Trust, the national housing and homeless charity, in 2018 as he felt that there were too many housing associations in the country and they could be more effective if merged into a larger organisation.

Mr White was a graduate of Wesley College and Trinity College Dublin. A keen sportsman, he was a member of Lansdowne tennis club in Dublin where members remembered him fondly.

He assisted as a matchday representative in the organisation of European Champions and Challenge Cup rugby matches for European Professional Club Rugby.

Roddy Greene, managing director of Mondello Park, said that it was “with great sadness and regret” that the company learned of the death of “our esteemed colleague”.

“Piers had been a valued member of our senior management team for the last two years and will be missed by all his colleagues and friends here in Mondello Park,” he said.

Online tributes to Mr White recalled his kindness, positivity and sense of fun, with several describing him as a “true gentleman”. Many paid tribute to his charitable endeavours.

The Irish International Business Network, whose events Mr White regularly attended, said he would be “fondly remembered for his fantastic sense of humour and genuine warmth.”

“His friendliness was sincere and his zest for adventure was contagious,” the group said.