Irish chef wins €4.86 million on online slot machine

A Northern Irish chef has won almost €5 million after playing an online slot machine game.

Sean Doyle (33) from Newcastle, Co Down, won £4.3 million (€4.86 million) on a game called Mars Attack.

He placed a €10 stake and won the Jackpot King Delux at 10pm on Wednesday.

Following his win Mr Doyle turned up as usual for work on the following day at The Artisan Cookhouse in Strangford, Co Down, to serve St Valentine’s Day customers.

Mr Doyle said he switched his phone off when the jackpot total reached £1 million and was in disbelief when he found out the winning total.

“When I got home I couldn’t believe my eyes after I saw the final amount!” he said.

Mr Doyle said he planned to share his winnings with his relatives, including his sister and her children and his three brothers.

The Mars Attack game is operated by Paddy Power.