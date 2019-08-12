Irish boy critically ill after being rescued from swimming pool in Spain

An Irish boy is in a critical condition in hospital in Spain after being pulled unconscious from a swimming pool near Alicante early on Monday.

The boy – who is understood to be from Cork – was staying at the Aldeas de Aguamarina Villas in Cabo Roig, some 50km south of Alicante when the incident happened.

He was spotted floating in the pool by a passerby at around 9am local time and was then pulled him from the water by others staying in the complex while the emergency services were alerted.

A local newspaper named The Leader reported that the first emergency responders to arrive found the child “very cold” but that after performing resuscitation manoeuvres, he responded and his vital signs improved.

A local doctor and air ambulance crew from Guardamar also arrived to the scene and are understood to have treated the boy for more than an hour by the side of the pool in an effort to stabilise him.

Municipal sources told the local press that the boy was with his grandparents who are understood to be from Cork and that they had just eaten breakfast when the incident happened in the popular tourist resort.

The boy was taken to Alicante General Hospital where he is receiving treatment while surrounded by family members.