Irish boy (4) dies in Spain after being found in swimming pool

An Irish toddler who was found unconscious in a swimming pool in a Spanish holiday resort on Monday morning has died in hospital with his family at his bedside.

Avery Greene (4) from Mallow in Co Cork had been holidaying with his family at the Aldeas de Aguamarina Villas in Cabo Roig some 50 kms south of Alicante on the Costa Blanca when the incident happened .

The little boy was spotted floating in a swimming pool at about 9am by a passerby who raised the alarm. He was pulled from the pool and the emergency services were alerted with paramedics spending around two hours trying to revive him at the poolside.

According to local media reports from Spain, paramedics managed to obtain a faint pulse and Avery was taken by air ambulance helicopter the Intensive Care Unit of Alicante General Hospital where he was put on a ventilator but died on Tuesday morning.

It is understood that Avery is the youngest of a family of three children. His parents and grandparents who were holidaying together in Spain are being provided with consular assistance through the Departent of Foreign Affairs.