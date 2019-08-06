Irish boy (15) critically ill after fall in Lanzarote holiday resort

A 15-year-old Irish boy is said to be critically ill after falling from a wall in a popular holiday resort in Lanzarote.

The incident happened just before 4am on Monday on Avenida de las Playas, on the seafront of Puerto del Carmen.

According to local reports, friends of the injured teenager have told police that he hit his head on the ground after he tried jumping from the wall to grab hold of a lamp post, but he missed his target.

It is reported he may have fallen more than four metres.

Paramedics who responded took him to Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in the island capital Arrecife.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.”

Puerto del Carmen, a popular destination for Irish holidaymakers, is situated on Lanzarote’s east coast.