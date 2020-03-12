Irish Blood Transfusion Service appoints new chief executive

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has appointed Orla O’Brien has its new chief executive.

Ms O’Brien is currently the chief executive of the LauraLynn children’s hospice.

A former nurse, she began her career in healthcare in Ireland 30 years ago training as a nurse in Crumlin’s Children’s Hospital where she went on to gain extensive experience in many management roles.

She joined the Department of Health Project Management Division at the time of its establishment.

In 2014 she was appointed to the role of chief operations officer to the Children’s Hospital Group (CHG).

IBTS chairwoman Linda Hickey said: “ The board believes that Orla will be an ideal successor for the next phase of the organisation’s development.

“Through her various roles she has managed a number of complex change agendas in different environments and has developed strong networks in the Department of Health and the HSE. We wish her well in her new role.”